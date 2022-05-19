Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) is Prospector Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Prospector Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the quarter. Littelfuse comprises approximately 2.1% of Prospector Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Prospector Partners LLC owned about 0.24% of Littelfuse worth $18,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth $4,032,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,796,000 after acquiring an additional 15,564 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 17.6% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 4,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.26, for a total value of $1,243,881.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,735.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LFUS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.75.

Littelfuse stock traded down $9.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $262.68. The stock had a trading volume of 96,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.31 and a 1-year high of $334.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.75. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $623.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.40%.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

