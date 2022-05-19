LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $133.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) to report sales of $133.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $134.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $132.90 million. LivePerson reported sales of $119.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full year sales of $553.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $550.00 million to $555.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $651.14 million, with estimates ranging from $637.50 million to $664.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LivePerson.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.54%. The business had revenue of $123.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.74 million.

LPSN has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $76.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair lowered shares of LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JP Morgan Cazenove cut shares of LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

In other LivePerson news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 1,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $30,014.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,441.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 4,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $114,445.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,948,912.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,052 shares of company stock valued at $818,525. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 104,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,342,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LivePerson by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 561,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,705,000 after buying an additional 348,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in LivePerson during the 1st quarter valued at $447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $15.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average is $30.13. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $68.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

