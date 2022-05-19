loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) CEO Frank Martell Acquires 120,000 Shares

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) CEO Frank Martell acquired 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $285,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Frank Martell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 18th, Frank Martell acquired 33,285 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $83,212.50.

Shares of LDI stock opened at $2.54 on Thursday. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $16.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $789.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.21.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.30). loanDepot had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. loanDepot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.52%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in loanDepot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 4.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LDI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $4.80 to $3.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities lowered shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of loanDepot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.79.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

