Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Short Interest Update

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the April 15th total of 3,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $3,514,742.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total value of $2,486,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT traded down $13.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $420.66. The stock had a trading volume of 25,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $445.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 26.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

