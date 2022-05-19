Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Logan Ridge Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday.
LRFC opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.65. Logan Ridge Finance has a fifty-two week low of $18.09 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRFC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance during the third quarter worth $75,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance during the third quarter worth $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance during the third quarter worth $183,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance during the third quarter worth $1,088,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance during the third quarter worth $221,000. 17.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Logan Ridge Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)
Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as, Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in senior subordinated debt and unitranche debt, unitranche loan, first-lien and second-lien loans, lower middle market, equity investments in sponsored companies. The fund targets companies in the Aerospace, defense, business services, education, food and beverage, Industrial & Environmental Services, logistics, distribution, media, telecommunication, manufacturing, consumer goods and health-care industries.
