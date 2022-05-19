Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Logan Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien loans and, to a lesser extent, second lien loans and equity securities issued by lower middle market companies. Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as Mount Logan Capital Inc., is based in TORONTO. “

Shares of Logan Ridge Finance stock opened at $19.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $52.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.65. Logan Ridge Finance has a fifty-two week low of $18.09 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90.

Logan Ridge Finance ( NASDAQ:LRFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. Logan Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 100.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Logan Ridge Finance will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Logan Ridge Finance in the third quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Logan Ridge Finance in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.41% of the company’s stock.

About Logan Ridge Finance

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as, Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in senior subordinated debt and unitranche debt, unitranche loan, first-lien and second-lien loans, lower middle market, equity investments in sponsored companies. The fund targets companies in the Aerospace, defense, business services, education, food and beverage, Industrial & Environmental Services, logistics, distribution, media, telecommunication, manufacturing, consumer goods and health-care industries.

