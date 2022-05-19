Loki Price Reaches $0.56 (LOKI)

Loki (LOKI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. During the last week, Loki has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Loki coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,250.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,011.62 or 0.06649888 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.90 or 0.00234361 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00016444 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.60 or 0.00649908 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.64 or 0.00557485 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00068865 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004405 BTC.

About Loki

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official website is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

