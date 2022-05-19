Long Zone Holdings Inc. Purchases 20,000 Shares of Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Stock

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Rating) insider Long Zone Holdings Inc. bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.17 per share, with a total value of C$103,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21,705,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$112,219,673.61.
TSE:GUD traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.19. The stock had a trading volume of 168,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,025. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$598.35 million and a PE ratio of 41.19. Knight Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of C$5.01 and a twelve month high of C$5.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.
Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$58.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$61.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Knight Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada, Latin America, and internationally. It offers Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib to treat metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and doft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for differentiated thyroid cancer, advanced renal cell cancer, and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.
