Long Zone Holdings Inc. Purchases 20,000 Shares of Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Stock

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Rating) insider Long Zone Holdings Inc. bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.17 per share, with a total value of C$103,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21,705,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$112,219,673.61.

TSE:GUD traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.19. The stock had a trading volume of 168,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,025. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$598.35 million and a PE ratio of 41.19. Knight Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of C$5.01 and a twelve month high of C$5.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$58.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$61.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Knight Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James set a C$7.50 price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Knight Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$6.70 price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.00.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada, Latin America, and internationally. It offers Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib to treat metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and doft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for differentiated thyroid cancer, advanced renal cell cancer, and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

