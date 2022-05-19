Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Buys 4,253 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 3.6% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 86.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in PepsiCo by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Guggenheim increased their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.56.

PEP stock traded down $10.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.65. The company had a trading volume of 8,865,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,621,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.33. The company has a market capitalization of $226.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.08 and a 52 week high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

