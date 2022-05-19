Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Has $6.32 Million Holdings in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,772 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,280 shares during the quarter. PAR Technology comprises 2.5% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of PAR Technology worth $6,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,519,000 after buying an additional 10,467 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Rovida Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,900,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter.

PAR Technology stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.92. 328,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,220. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.86 and a 200 day moving average of $45.06. PAR Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $28.87 and a 1-year high of $74.50. The company has a market capitalization of $917.84 million, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.96.

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.66 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 16.67% and a negative net margin of 26.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAR. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on PAR Technology from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research cut their target price on PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on PAR Technology from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

