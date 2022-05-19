Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Graco comprises approximately 1.4% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GGG. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 131.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,325,000 after buying an additional 593,120 shares during the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth about $40,289,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 2,086.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 492,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,445,000 after acquiring an additional 469,792 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Graco by 757.8% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 454,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,658,000 after acquiring an additional 401,730 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Graco by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,000,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,080,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graco alerts:

Shares of GGG stock traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,356. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.55 and a 200-day moving average of $72.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.75. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.41 and a twelve month high of $81.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $494.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.33 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GGG shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

In related news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $885,063.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Graco Profile (Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.