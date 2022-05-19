Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,297,820 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 67,975 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.49% of Lowe’s Companies worth $852,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,899,139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,205,116,000 after purchasing an additional 203,878 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,209,213,000 after purchasing an additional 290,139 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,761 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $936,732,000 after purchasing an additional 354,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,522,928 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $511,801,000 after purchasing an additional 51,719 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW stock traded down $10.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.82. 7,796,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,193,951. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.76 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.73%.

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Gordon Haskett lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.30.

About Lowe’s Companies (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.