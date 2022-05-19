Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.50 million. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
LVLU traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.75. 8,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,115. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $15.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVLU. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.34% of the company’s stock.
Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. It offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. The company sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; earned media; and paid media that consists of paid advertisement on search engines, such as Google and Bing, as well as social media platforms comprising Facebook and Instagram.
