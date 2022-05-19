LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX) Short Interest Update

LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 263,800 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the April 15th total of 306,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on LumiraDx from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LumiraDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of LumiraDx in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on shares of LumiraDx from $15.25 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get LumiraDx alerts:

NASDAQ:LMDX opened at $3.68 on Thursday. LumiraDx has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $11.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.62.

LumiraDx ( NASDAQ:LMDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $118.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LumiraDx will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LumiraDx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in LumiraDx during the third quarter worth $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LumiraDx during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in LumiraDx in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in LumiraDx during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000.

About LumiraDx (Get Rating)

LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostic company. It focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. The company was formerly known as Point of Care Testing Limited and changed its name to LumiraDx Ltd in January 2018.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LumiraDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LumiraDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.