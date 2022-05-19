Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Sold by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,901 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 18,822 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lyft by 7.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,588,945 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $353,102,000 after purchasing an additional 484,642 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Lyft by 15.2% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,842,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $259,501,000 after purchasing an additional 640,410 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Lyft by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,818,637 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $205,900,000 after purchasing an additional 925,638 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Lyft by 2.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,749 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $225,118,000 after purchasing an additional 115,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 4.4% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 3,666,202 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $196,472,000 after purchasing an additional 155,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LYFT traded up $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $19.19. The stock had a trading volume of 659,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,273,906. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.24 and a 12-month high of $63.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.25 and a 200 day moving average of $38.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.79.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $875.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.06%. Lyft’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $157,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Lyft from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Lyft from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Lyft from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Lyft from $43.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Lyft from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.62.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

