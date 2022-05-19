Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 336,700 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the April 15th total of 409,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Lynas Rare Earths stock opened at $6.70 on Thursday. Lynas Rare Earths has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $8.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.85.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LYSCF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lynas Rare Earths in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Lynas Rare Earths from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia. Its products include neodymium and praseodymium, lanthanum, cerium, and mixed heavy rare earth materials.

