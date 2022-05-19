MAI Capital Management Acquires 1,081 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 28,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $482,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 41,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 61.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,931,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $129.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,882. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $129.74 and a 12 month high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

TT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $153.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.07.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

