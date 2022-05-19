MAI Capital Management Buys 18,920 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,494 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,920 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

F traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.73. 516,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,424,496. Ford Motor has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $25.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average is $18.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.08%.

In other Ford Motor news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

