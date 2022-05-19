MAI Capital Management Buys 86,621 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

MAI Capital Management increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 135.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,621 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Bank grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Security National Bank now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period.

Shares of FPE opened at $17.84 on Thursday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.49.

