MAI Capital Management Buys 871 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 843.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.80.

NYSE MKC traded down $1.93 on Thursday, hitting $89.72. 7,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,345. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.43%.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $2,079,343.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,678,321. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile (Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

