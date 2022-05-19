MAI Capital Management Decreases Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

MAI Capital Management decreased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 155,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 43,524 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,655,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $261,916,000 after purchasing an additional 438,892 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,400,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $224,186,000 after acquiring an additional 635,631 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,948,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $189,492,000 after acquiring an additional 169,874 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,734,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $179,585,000 after acquiring an additional 620,214 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,742,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMI. Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.99. 125,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,991,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.2775 dividend. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 246.67%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,202. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

