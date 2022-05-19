MAI Capital Management Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 467.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.70.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $2.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $217.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,440. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.60 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $265.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.13. The stock has a market cap of $78.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

