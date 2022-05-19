MAI Capital Management Purchases 710 Shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $3,022,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 382,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,141,000 after purchasing an additional 60,691 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,770,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,343,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 65,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 22,639 shares during the period.

FDVV traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $38.07. 75 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,723. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.03. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $36.45 and a 52 week high of $42.28.

