MAI Capital Management Purchases 9,064 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 83.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,064 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional lifted its position in Copart by 1.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Copart by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.61. 8,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,059. The company has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $105.41 and a one year high of $161.12.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 34.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.33.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

