MAI Capital Management Raises Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $968,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $111.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $120.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.53.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.87%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,846,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total value of $5,153,001.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,632,952. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

