ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Lifted to “Outperform” at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

MANT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ManTech International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ManTech International from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ManTech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America raised ManTech International from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ManTech International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ManTech International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.14.

Get ManTech International alerts:

ManTech International stock opened at $94.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.74. ManTech International has a 1 year low of $66.91 and a 1 year high of $94.73.

ManTech International ( NASDAQ:MANT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $675.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ManTech International will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. ManTech International’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

In other ManTech International news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total value of $734,082,419.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManTech International during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in ManTech International by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ManTech International (Get Rating)

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.