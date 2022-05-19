Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 60.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,902,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,222,293 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.30% of Manulife Financial worth $112,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MFC. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

MFC stock opened at $17.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.95. The stock has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.22. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 27.96%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

