MAP Protocol Price Tops $0.0131 on Major Exchanges (MAP)

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 18th. One MAP Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0131 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $22.92 million and approximately $283,692.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MAP Protocol has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,726% against the dollar and now trades at $191.62 or 0.00658273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.15 or 0.00471153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,230.31 or 1.86301862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00033125 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00009057 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol was first traded on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,183,690 coins. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

