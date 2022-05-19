Maravai LifeSciences Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,002 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,791% compared to the average daily volume of 53 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 20,542,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,731,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420,492 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,965,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,198,000 after acquiring an additional 962,082 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,053,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,288 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,133,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,857,000 after acquiring an additional 594,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,582,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,356,000 after acquiring an additional 28,405 shares during the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRVI. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.52. The stock had a trading volume of 18,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,115. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Maravai LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.66 and a 200-day moving average of $35.57.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $244.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.29 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 96.51% and a net margin of 25.25%. The business’s revenue was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

