MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Gap Up to $2.48

Shares of MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.48, but opened at $2.64. MarketWise shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 1,376 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MKTW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarketWise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on MarketWise from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on MarketWise from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush downgraded shares of MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.97.

Get MarketWise alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MarketWise during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketWise by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketWise Company Profile (NASDAQ:MKTW)

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.