Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $21.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Markforged’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.50 million to $22.06 million. Markforged reported sales of $20.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Markforged will report full year sales of $118.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $118.00 million to $118.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $156.93 million, with estimates ranging from $152.05 million to $161.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Markforged.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Markforged had a net margin of 21.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.45%. The firm had revenue of $26.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.70 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markforged from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Markforged from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markforged presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.45.

Shares of MKFG traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,071,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,218. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $529.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.38 and a beta of 0.89. Markforged has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matrix IX Management CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markforged in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,671,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Markforged by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,580,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398,481 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Markforged by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,935,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,313 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markforged by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,416,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,987 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Markforged by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,832,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,318,000 after buying an additional 1,571,771 shares during the period. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

