Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKSGet Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 200 ($2.47) target price on the retailer’s stock.

MKS has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.21) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.27) to GBX 215 ($2.65) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.65) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 224.88 ($2.77).

LON:MKS opened at GBX 137 ($1.69) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 150.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 192.89. The company has a market cap of £2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of GBX 129.75 ($1.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 263 ($3.24).

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

