Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Trimmed by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $333.19. 153,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,913,287. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $349.88 and its 200 day moving average is $352.78. The stock has a market cap of $324.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $305.61 and a 1-year high of $399.92.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MA. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.94.

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

