Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTLS. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Materialise from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Materialise by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,128,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,296,000 after buying an additional 534,443 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Materialise by 277.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after acquiring an additional 343,224 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,397,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Materialise by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,128,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,682,000 after acquiring an additional 226,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Materialise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTLS traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.48. The company had a trading volume of 26,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,701. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.07 and its 200 day moving average is $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.55 million, a PE ratio of 45.40 and a beta of 0.75. Materialise has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $30.26.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 million. Materialise had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 8.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Materialise will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

