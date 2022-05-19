Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.52–$0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$135.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.23 million.Matterport also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.15–$0.13 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Matterport from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matterport from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Matterport in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.84.

Shares of MTTR traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.25. 17,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,742,931. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.46. Matterport has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $37.60.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.47 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 233.50% and a negative return on equity of 53.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Matterport will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $132,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 1st quarter worth $174,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matterport by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matterport by 737.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,574,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,783,000 after buying an additional 1,821,154 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Matterport by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,607,000 after buying an additional 138,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

