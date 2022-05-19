Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. is a digital infrastructure provider, with diversified operations across Cryptocurrency Mining and Digital Asset Management. It operates principally in the USA and Australia. Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc., formerly known as Wize Pharma Inc., is based in SYDNEY. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:MIGI opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.95 million, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 2.19. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,225,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,002,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the fourth quarter worth $589,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc, a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in North Sydney, Australia.

