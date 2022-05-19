McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,009,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,884 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.67% of McDonald’s worth $1,342,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 743,155 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $199,218,000 after acquiring an additional 277,899 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $732,000. HS Management Partners LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 616,813 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $207,465,000 after purchasing an additional 128,357 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $4,908,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded down $10.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.05. 3,945,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,225,806. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCD. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.81.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

