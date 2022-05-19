McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stake Cut by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,057 shares during the period. McKesson comprises about 1.0% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of McKesson worth $54,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCK. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

MCK traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $319.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,016,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,357. The stock has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.26, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.79. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $184.43 and a twelve month high of $339.94.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on McKesson from $270.00 to $343.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.00.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.43, for a total transaction of $2,876,149.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total value of $1,025,974.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,406 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,869 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile (Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.