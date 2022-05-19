MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 3,540.43% and a negative net margin of 57.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:MDWD traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.76. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,568. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $58.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.24. MediWound has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $6.22.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDWD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on MediWound to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Aegis decreased their target price on shares of MediWound from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MediWound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediWound in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in MediWound by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 322,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 35,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MediWound by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediWound during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MediWound in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in MediWound in the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

