Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stake Reduced by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc trimmed its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168,016 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 15,449 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up 4.1% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $17,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.4% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 23,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.6% in the third quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,183,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,224,105. The stock has a market cap of $137.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.95. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.89.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.42%.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.76.

Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.