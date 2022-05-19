Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 230.86 ($2.85).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.53) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Melrose Industries from GBX 240 ($2.96) to GBX 215 ($2.65) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.47) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.71) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

LON:MRO traded down GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 116.95 ($1.44). The company had a trading volume of 6,067,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,706,508. The firm has a market cap of £5.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 121.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 143.11. Melrose Industries has a fifty-two week low of GBX 107.50 ($1.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 197.89 ($2.44).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $0.75. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.09%.

In related news, insider Heather Lawrence purchased 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £26,100 ($32,174.56). Also, insider David Lis purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.64) per share, with a total value of £46,550 ($57,384.12). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 74,096 shares of company stock valued at $9,256,520.

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

