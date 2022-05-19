Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:DDAIF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “

Get Mercedes-Benz Group alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DDAIF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mercedes-Benz Group from €88.00 ($91.67) to €89.00 ($92.71) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Mercedes-Benz Group from €110.00 ($114.58) to €105.00 ($109.38) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Mercedes-Benz Group from €90.00 ($93.75) to €83.00 ($86.46) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from €114.00 ($118.75) to €104.00 ($108.33) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mercedes-Benz Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.42.

Shares of Mercedes-Benz Group stock opened at $67.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Mercedes-Benz Group has a twelve month low of $60.79 and a twelve month high of $103.78. The stock has a market cap of $71.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.28.

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:DDAIF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.62 billion during the quarter. Mercedes-Benz Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 19.67%. Analysts forecast that Mercedes-Benz Group will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mercedes-Benz Group (Get Rating)

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as small cars under the smart brand; ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand; and vans under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercedes-Benz Group (DDAIF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.