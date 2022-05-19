Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) CEO Michael R. Dury Buys 4,500 Shares

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) CEO Michael R. Dury purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.26 per share, with a total value of $104,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,227.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MBIN traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.25. 58,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,916. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $33.57. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.00.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 47.17% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The business had revenue of $100.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 5.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBIN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 85.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 23,304 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the third quarter worth $270,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 13.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 10.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,159,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,758,000 after buying an additional 9,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

