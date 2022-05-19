Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Purchased by Pantheon Investment Group LLC

Pantheon Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Mercury General accounts for about 1.6% of Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCY. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the third quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Mercury General by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercury General by 10.0% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Mercury General by 22.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mercury General in the third quarter valued at $296,000. Institutional investors own 40.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCY traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.32. 4,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,768. Mercury General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.27 and a fifty-two week high of $66.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.33 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Mercury General had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.635 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is -249.02%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mercury General in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Mercury General from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

