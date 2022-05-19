Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) Shares Down 0.3%

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.80 and last traded at $19.95. 1,968 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 1,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Meritage Hospitality Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MHGU)

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Morning Belle, Stan's Tacos, Freighters Eatery & Taproom, and Twisted Roosters brand names. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 337 restaurants in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

