Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Director Andrew A. F. Hack Acquires 211,268 Shares of Stock

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 211,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $707,747.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,087,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,092,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MRSN opened at $3.29 on Thursday. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $15.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.28.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.28). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,826.73% and a negative return on equity of 119.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mersana Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

