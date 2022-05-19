MetaHash (MHC) One Day Volume Tops $183,825.00

#MetaHash (MHC) traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 18th. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $6.56 million and $183,825.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, #MetaHash has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,614.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.03 or 0.00641727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.63 or 0.00478226 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00033157 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,851.11 or 1.65069260 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008945 BTC.

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,433,859,204 coins and its circulating supply is 3,262,903,932 coins. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

