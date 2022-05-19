Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL) Short Interest Up 25.9% in April

Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the April 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MEIL opened at $0.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.13. Methes Energies International has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.65.
About Methes Energies International (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Methes Energies International (MEIL)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
Receive News & Ratings for Methes Energies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methes Energies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.