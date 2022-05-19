Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL) Short Interest Up 25.9% in April

Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the April 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEIL opened at $0.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.13. Methes Energies International has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.65.

Methes Energies International Ltd., a renewable energy company, produces and sells biodiesel fuel and biodiesel processing equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers Denami biodiesel processors. The company also produces glycerin and offer services related to the production of biodiesel, as well as purchases and sells feedstock.

