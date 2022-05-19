MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,740 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in MetLife were worth $7,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in MetLife by 183.2% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 23,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 15,187 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in MetLife by 821.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 80,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 71,511 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in MetLife by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 7.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 77,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.40. 269,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,277,780. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $55.21 and a one year high of $73.18. The company has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

