Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Olivier A. Filliol Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,237.68, for a total value of $15,471,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,183 shares in the company, valued at $26,217,775.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,194.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,168.31 and a 52-week high of $1,714.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,323.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,445.12.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.55. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 540.97%. The firm had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,449.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

